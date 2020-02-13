RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

RGC Resources stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $34,268 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

