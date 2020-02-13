Mansy Youssef A. El Sells 1,010 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mansy Youssef A. El also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00.

LRCX stock opened at $334.62 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $332.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.82 and its 200-day moving average is $258.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.