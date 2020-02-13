Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $335,680.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,684,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41.
NBIX stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
