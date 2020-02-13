Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $335,680.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,684,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41.

NBIX stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

