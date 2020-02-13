Robert C. Davidson, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE J opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mplx Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
Mplx Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
MRC Global Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform
MRC Global Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform
Southside Bancshares Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Southside Bancshares Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
RGC Resources Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
RGC Resources Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
Mansy Youssef A. El Sells 1,010 Shares of Lam Research Co. Stock
Mansy Youssef A. El Sells 1,010 Shares of Lam Research Co. Stock
Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. CEO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. CEO Sells 3,248 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report