Robert C. Davidson, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE J opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

