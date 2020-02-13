Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $345,483.32 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CLX stock opened at $164.23 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

