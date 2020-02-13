Matt Steinfort Sells 10,350 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Steinfort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zayo Group alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88.

ZAYO opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZAYO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.