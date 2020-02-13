Michael Carrieri Sells 18,266 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NSSC stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $415.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.57. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

