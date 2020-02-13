Charles R. Schwab Sells 8,500 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCHW opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

