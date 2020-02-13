Osamu R. Watanabe Sells 10,000 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MC stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

