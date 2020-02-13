Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00.

RealReal stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 9,524.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

