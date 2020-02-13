AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.40 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

