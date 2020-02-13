Dennis Olis Sells 50,360 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 154,114 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 143,048 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.