Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $159.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.06 million and the lowest is $158.60 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $150.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $597.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $598.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $646.50 million, with estimates ranging from $640.92 million to $653.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,582.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480 in the last three months. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.90 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.