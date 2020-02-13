Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $273.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $162.57 and a 52 week high of $276.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

