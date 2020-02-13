Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.