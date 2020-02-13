D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1,060.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of D. R. Horton worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $62.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.