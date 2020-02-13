Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 385,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.