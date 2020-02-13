Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

