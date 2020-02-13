Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

