Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apartment Investment and Management Co CFO Paul Beldin Sells 9,000 Shares
Apartment Investment and Management Co CFO Paul Beldin Sells 9,000 Shares
Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.30 Million
Moody’s Co. Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
Moody’s Co. Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KLA Corporation
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KLA Corporation
D. R. Horton Inc Stake Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
D. R. Horton Inc Stake Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in The Western Union Company
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in The Western Union Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report