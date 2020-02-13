Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stake Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $233.63.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

