Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

