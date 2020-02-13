Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $104,335.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $974,555.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.