Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,476,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

