Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,455 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,061,000 after acquiring an additional 805,662 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,601,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 291,062 shares in the last quarter.

EWY opened at $62.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

