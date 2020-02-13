Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $8.86 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.