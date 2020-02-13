Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $155,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

