Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

