Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $79.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

