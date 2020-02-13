Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

ADP stock opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.07 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

