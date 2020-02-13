Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,673,000 after buying an additional 61,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 51,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credicorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $208.56 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $198.93 and a 52 week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

