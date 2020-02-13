Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 54,004 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,004 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 236,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.