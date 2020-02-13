Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 8,302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $106,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

