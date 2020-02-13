CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 463 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.