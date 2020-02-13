Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 187,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.50% of Instructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INST. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INST. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure Inc has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Instructure Inc
