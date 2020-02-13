Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,688. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

