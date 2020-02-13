Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 114,500 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Afya were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Afya by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $8,782,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $7,961,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. Analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

