Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,251 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

