Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 129,689 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.