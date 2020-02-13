Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 61,762 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

