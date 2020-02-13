Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 13,308 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.