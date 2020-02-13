Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,733,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.2% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,209,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,245 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

