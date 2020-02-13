Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $11.18 Million in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,468,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,198,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CETV opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

