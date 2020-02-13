Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $11.18 Million in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,468,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,198,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CETV opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV)

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Instructure Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Instructure Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 114,500 Shares of Afya Limited
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 114,500 Shares of Afya Limited
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 129,689 Shares of General Motors
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 129,689 Shares of General Motors
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 61,762 Shares of Williams Companies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 61,762 Shares of Williams Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report