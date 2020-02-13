Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $7,822,604 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

