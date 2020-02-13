Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 19,485 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.