Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.46% of Zogenix worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zogenix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zogenix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

