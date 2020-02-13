Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 6,258 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

NYSE BBY opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.