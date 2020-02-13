Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.36% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,264.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.