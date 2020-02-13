Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 10,000 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 481,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.43.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

