Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 999,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,270 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

