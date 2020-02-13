Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report sales of $5.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.50 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 283,880 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 61,762 Shares of Williams Companies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 61,762 Shares of Williams Companies Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 13,308 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 13,308 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $11.18 Million in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $11.18 Million in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in CDW
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in CDW
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 19,485 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 19,485 Shares of Lincoln National Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report