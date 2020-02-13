Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report sales of $5.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.50 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 283,880 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

